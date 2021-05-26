Diversified Trust Co Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after acquiring an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $459.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $460.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $187.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

