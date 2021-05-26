Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $222.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,555,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

