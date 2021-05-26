Diversified Trust Co Sells 15,741 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. 785,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,685,000. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

