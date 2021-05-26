DMM: Governance Hits Market Capitalization of $3.53 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 58.5% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $1.81 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00080891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.88 or 0.00975921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.71 or 0.09859657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00092348 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMG is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,197 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,691 coins. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

