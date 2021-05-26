Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.37% of Dollar General worth $3,571,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General by 40.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 90,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 95.2% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.43.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.47. 17,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,897. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

