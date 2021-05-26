Dollar General Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report released on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.45.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on DG. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.43.

DG stock opened at $198.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.90. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,721,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.