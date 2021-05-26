Dollar General (DG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dollar General to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DG opened at $198.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

