Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

