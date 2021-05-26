Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.59

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $15.52. Donegal Group shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 59,191 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $466.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Berlucchi sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $95,883.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,523. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,860 shares of company stock valued at $836,115. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the first quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Donegal Group by 82.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

