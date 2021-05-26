Dovu (DOV) Price Reaches $0.0271 on Top Exchanges

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Dovu has a market cap of $19.15 million and $2.57 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00082333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.01024301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.51 or 0.09814135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00091956 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

