Doyle Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 441,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after buying an additional 189,470 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

EMR traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $92.69. 21,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,236. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

