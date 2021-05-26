Doyle Wealth Management Has $333,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.89 and a 200-day moving average of $181.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $137.11 and a 52 week high of $197.04.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

