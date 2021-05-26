Doyle Wealth Management Has $435,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 62,063 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,663,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,374,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.77. 77,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,512. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.23 and a fifty-two week high of $316.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.56 and its 200-day moving average is $286.75.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

