Doyle Wealth Management Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in The Allstate by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 28,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Allstate by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $135.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,303. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.57.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

