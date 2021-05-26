DPRating (RATING) Hits Market Cap of $790,041.78

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $790,041.78 and approximately $45,180.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00078471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.23 or 0.00950505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.90 or 0.09866627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00091233 BTC.

DPRating Profile

RATING is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.