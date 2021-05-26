Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 218,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,348,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Draganfly Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

