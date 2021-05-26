DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $228.78 and last traded at $228.78. 97 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.65 and its 200-day moving average is $184.47.

About DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.