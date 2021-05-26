DWF Group (LON:DWF) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON DWF opened at GBX 105.52 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £342.45 million and a PE ratio of 28.92. DWF Group has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

