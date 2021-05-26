Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.20. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

