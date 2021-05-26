Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 75,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter.

FBND stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

