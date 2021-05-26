Eagle Materials Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Eagle Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

EXP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

EXP opened at $143.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.13 and a 200-day moving average of $119.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $437,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,407 shares of company stock worth $2,190,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

