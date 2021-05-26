East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $82.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Compass Point from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $73.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $311,959. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.