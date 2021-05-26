EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $22.53

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $23.15. EHang shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 6,227 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 0.36.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 48.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $2,284,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

