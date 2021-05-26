Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Elbit Systems has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ESLT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.19.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

