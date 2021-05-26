Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.10. 1,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,691. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

