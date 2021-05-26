electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to announce $1.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 million. electroCore posted sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $5.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 million to $6.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.32 million, with estimates ranging from $10.14 million to $10.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 100.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 109,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

ECOR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 215,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,206. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

