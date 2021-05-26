Elrond Market Capitalization Hits $1.90 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $108.54 or 0.00289026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $118.89 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050895 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00037738 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009163 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,775,565 coins and its circulating supply is 17,521,521 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.