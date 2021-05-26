Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is Oldfield Partners LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,705,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 576,875 shares during the quarter. Embraer comprises 5.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $54,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $4,604,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Embraer by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Embraer by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Shares of ERJ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 135,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,400. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. Analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.