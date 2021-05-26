Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.724 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.77 million-$618.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.69 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.500 EPS.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. Endava has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.51, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.