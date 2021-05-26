Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.83.

Shares of EDR opened at 29.60 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 23.25 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

