Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.37

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 25752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

