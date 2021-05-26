Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.57

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.57 and traded as high as C$7.91. Enerflex shares last traded at C$7.90, with a volume of 132,270 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. The firm has a market cap of C$693.27 million and a PE ratio of 13.29.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.30 million. Analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

