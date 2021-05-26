Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Raised to “Outperform” at Noble Financial

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

UUUU has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

UUUU stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $818.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,160. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,957 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 862,564 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 752,719 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $1,650,000. 21.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

