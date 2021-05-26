Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. 277,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,776. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at $20,492,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,077,082 shares of company stock valued at $20,965,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 420,437 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,581,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,459 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 69,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 81,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

