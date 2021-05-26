Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Announces $0.00 May 21 Dividend

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a may 21 dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

TSE:ERF opened at C$7.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.36. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,984,431.44. Insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $444,750 over the last 90 days.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.