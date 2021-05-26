EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

ENLC opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

