EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Cap Achieves $122,839.67

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $122,839.67 and $22,298.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00076652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00018199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00952007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.08 or 0.09721754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00091265 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.