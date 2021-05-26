Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Envela in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Envela stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55. Envela has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $111.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Envela had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $25.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envela will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Envela by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Envela by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envela by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Envela by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Envela by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

