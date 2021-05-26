Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 462.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 457,340 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.61.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

