Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Brunswick worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BC opened at $98.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $117.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BC. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

