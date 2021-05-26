Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,433 shares of company stock valued at $62,051,331 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $212.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

