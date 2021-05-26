Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,786 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 179,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $63.20.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

