Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 222,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,010,000 after buying an additional 156,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after acquiring an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections stock opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.56. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 142.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

