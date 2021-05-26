Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,093 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,393,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in L Brands by 1,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after buying an additional 1,528,730 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

