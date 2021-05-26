Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,611 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

