Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 237.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,551.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

