EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $597,000 in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 592,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 52,227 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BCI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $26.38.

