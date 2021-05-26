EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $505.26. 33,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $241.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

