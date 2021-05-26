EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 531.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.8% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

