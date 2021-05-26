EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,397 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF makes up 0.7% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,779,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 78,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

